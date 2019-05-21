South Philly's Bok building to be site of new refugee wellness clinic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The old Bok technical high school building at 9th and Miflin in South Philadelphia will be the site of the WYSS wellness center for immigrants and refugees.Jefferson University held the announcement ceremony Monday morning with president and CEO Steve Klasco announcing a $3 million gift from the WYSS foundation to build a one-stop medical and social services center for the immigrant and refugee population.The medical director will be Dr. Marc Altshuler, who has spearheaded Jefferson's medical outreach to this underserved population.