Community & Events

South Philly's Bok building to be site of new refugee wellness clinic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The old Bok technical high school building at 9th and Miflin in South Philadelphia will be the site of the WYSS wellness center for immigrants and refugees.

Jefferson University held the announcement ceremony Monday morning with president and CEO Steve Klasco announcing a $3 million gift from the WYSS foundation to build a one-stop medical and social services center for the immigrant and refugee population.

The medical director will be Dr. Marc Altshuler, who has spearheaded Jefferson's medical outreach to this underserved population.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia newshealthjefferson
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE Election Night coverage from Action News
Video shows apparently unarmed man shot, wounded by Philly detective
Suspect charged with murder of transgender woman in North Philly
'Stop the Bans' rallies held in Philadelphia, across U.S.
Mom who passed out on toddler indicted on manslaughter count
NYC Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
Man gets 274 years in prison for raping 7 women
Show More
Jersey Shore business owners preparing for Memorial Day Weekend
2019 Election Coverage
Trump claims Biden 'deserted' Pennsylvania
Mother struck, dragged by own SUV after child puts vehicle in reverse
29 years later, woman discovers best friend has her wedding dress
More TOP STORIES News