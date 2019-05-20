community journalist

Italian Market Festival in true South Philly style

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Italian Market Festival was held this weekend on 9th Street in South Philadelphia. It featured some of the most authentic Italian foods on this side of the Atlantic Ocean!

Many of the eateries in this area are multigenerational family shops that brought their recipes straight off the boat.

The festival featured the famous "Grease Pole," where competitors team up to hoist themselves up a tower lathered in lard. Meats, cheeses, and money awaited the victors.

To learn more about the festival, visit their site.
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistsouth philadelphia fooditalian foodsouth philadelphia restaurantsphiladelphia
