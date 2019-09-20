Community & Events

Special Luncheon for centenarians in Bustleton

BUSTLETON (WPVI) -- There was a big birthday celebration Friday in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.

But in order to quality, you had to be at least 100 years old!

The Holy Redeemer Health System honored a total of 14 centenarians with a luncheon.

The center says their oldest resident is 108 years young.

Family and friends were invited to help celebrate the long lives of this special group of men and women.
