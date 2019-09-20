BUSTLETON (WPVI) -- There was a big birthday celebration Friday in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.
But in order to quality, you had to be at least 100 years old!
The Holy Redeemer Health System honored a total of 14 centenarians with a luncheon.
The center says their oldest resident is 108 years young.
Family and friends were invited to help celebrate the long lives of this special group of men and women.
Special Luncheon for centenarians in Bustleton
