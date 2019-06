OVERBROOK (WPVI) -- A mother-daughter violinist duo held a special concert for students in Philadelphia , to 'listen' and 'feel' live music.10 year old Fiona Batsa, and her mother Joanna, performed for children at the Overbrook School for the Blind.Fionna is a member of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, her mother is an alumna.The pair wanted to give back to the community with this performance.