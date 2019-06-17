Community & Events

Special Olympics camp kicks off at Rowan College at Gloucester County

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) -- For the fifth straight year, camp is in session for some special young people in South Jersey.

The Action Cam was in Sewell Monday afternoon as Camp Shriver kicked off the summer festivities.

Since 2015, Special Olympics of New Jersey has partnered with Rowan College at Gloucester County to offer the two-week-long sessions for children with intellectual disabilities.

Through fun and new friendships, the campers work on existing skills and develop new ones, all in a supportive environment.
