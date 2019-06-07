Community & Events

Special Olympics Torch Run

MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officers participating in the Torch Run made a quick stop in Medford Friday.

The run is part of the events leading up to the opening of the Special Olympics Games in New Jersey .

A ShopRite in Medford gave the group water and snacks and cheered them on their journey.

More than 3,000 officers across the state are following different routes through their communities to raise money for Special Olympics.
