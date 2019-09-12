Community & Events

Specialized delivery unit is open at Nemours duPont Hospital for children

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A specialized new unit is open at Nemours duPont Hospital for children.

The Advanced Delivery Unit is joint venture between Nemours and Christiana Care.

Expectant moms whose babies are diagnosed with serious congenital issues like heart defects or spina bifida can deliver there, so babies can get immediate treatment.

Keeping mom & baby in the same center also helps the bonding process.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilmingtonphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple attempted abductions
Mistrial declared for man accused of shooting Philly police officer
Video shows men placing mail bins on Philadelphia street
AccuWeather: Warm and humid, thunderstorms today
Man indicted for killing Willingboro grandmother, grandson
NJ governor creates panel to probe vaping health concerns
Former Philadelphia city employee indicted in corruption case
Show More
Pursuit ends with crash involving police vehicle in Chester, Pa.
Small plane crashes into vehicle on Maryland highway
Couple says fertility clinic used wrong sperm to conceive baby
Democratic presidential candidates face pivotal debate night
Man seen on video wanted in South Philly burglary
More TOP STORIES News