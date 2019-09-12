Specialized delivery unit is open at Nemours duPont Hospital for children

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A specialized new unit is open at Nemours duPont Hospital for children.
The Advanced Delivery Unit is joint venture between Nemours and Christiana Care.
Expectant moms whose babies are diagnosed with serious congenital issues like heart defects or spina bifida can deliver there, so babies can get immediate treatment.
Keeping mom & baby in the same center also helps the bonding process.
