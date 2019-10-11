community journalist

Spicing up meals for the homeless at Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- 17 people serve about a third of Philadelphia's homeless population.

They work for "Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission," which serves three meals to homeless individuals every day of the year.

The shelter relies on donations to maintain the magnitude of ingredients needed to upkeep this mission. Recently, the guests were treated to a full meal spiced up by "Bazodee," Carribean-style sauces created by Mavis Foods.

A full meal goes beyond the plate, however. Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission seeks to fulfill both the physical and spiritual hunger of its guests. In addition to three meals per day, they also provide a men's shelter and women's transitional home.

Elizabeth Hefner, Director of Advancement, tells us they wish to "Open up their hearts and begin a transformative process that we walk alongside them with as they figure out what their next steps are going to be."

To learn more, visit their site.

RELATED: Volunteers give new life to community through "Revivals" outreach center

EMBED More News Videos

This outreach center is serving its community with free meals, counseling, prayers and more. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

