Spooky Halloween Pop-Up Bars in Midtown Village

By Amanda Brady
Midtown Village is home to two Halloween themed pop-up bars that are doing more than serving up the BOOze. There are spooktacular photo ops and fall -hemed drinks that will get the party started.

At Nightmare Before Tinsel you can get your fright on before it's season's greetings to the Christmas Themed Pop-Up, Tinsel; and Haunt is doing its part to highlight local artists in the Philadelphia area.

Nightmare Before Tinsel | Facebook
116 South 12th Street

Haunt
1123 Chestnut Street
