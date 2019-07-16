Community & Events

Stenton Park and Recreation Center Re-Opens

LOGAN (WPVI) -- It took just over two years, and $2.8 million dollars, but a park in the Logan section of Philadelphia is finally ready for neighbors to enjoy.

The kids wasted no time as Mayor Kenney and other city leaders marked the official ribbon cutting.

Stenton park and Recreation Center, on the 4600 block of North 16th, has been completely rebuilt giving children a safe place to play.

"And I watched a little boy over there who must have been maybe 5 years old writing on the chalkboard and interactinig with the art work. It makes our kids understand how being decent and being good is important, and I think that truly makes a difference."

Not only did the project take a long time, but it faced a setback when a fire broke out in February.

The rec building can now offer additional programs, there are new sidewalks, and of course, new play equipment.
