'Stir' restaurant opens at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Fine-dining restaurant was designed by world-renown architect Frank Gehry as reported during Action News at 4 on October 12, 2018..

PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART (WPVI) --
Local and inspired...that's how they're describing a brand new restaurant inside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

'Stir' restaurant opened for lunch Friday.

Keeping with the art museum feel, the fine-dining restaurant was designed by world-renown architect Frank Gehry.

He is also the one working on transforming the whole building as part of their master plan scheduled to be finished in 2020.

Stir is now accepting reservations for lunch Tuesday through Saturday and brunch on Sunday.
