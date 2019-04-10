ABSECON, N.J. (WPVI) -- High school students in Atlantic County learned how to deal with a myriad of challenges facing young people.
Stockton University Wellness Center sponsored a youth forum in Absecon, N.J.
The summit addressed topics including substance abuse, underage drinking, and other negative influences.
Organizers say preventing drug and alcohol use at a young age greatly reduces the risks of addiction and other serious problems in the future.
Stockton University youth forum on facing challenges
