Stockton University youth forum on facing challenges

ABSECON, N.J. (WPVI) -- High school students in Atlantic County learned how to deal with a myriad of challenges facing young people.Stockton University Wellness Center sponsored a youth forum in Absecon, N.J.The summit addressed topics including substance abuse, underage drinking, and other negative influences.Organizers say preventing drug and alcohol use at a young age greatly reduces the risks of addiction and other serious problems in the future.