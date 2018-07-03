COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Storms cause delays to holiday celebrations around the region

Storms cancel holiday celebrations: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 10 p.m., July 3, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tuesday night's storm wreaked havoc on pre-holiday plans, with thunder and lightning lasting for hours.

During the preparations for the concert on the Parkway set for the fourth the skies opened up.

Those same storms affected service on SEPTA's Regional Rail lines: first, trains were suspended, then later delayed.

And people ran for cover in Old City as a Fourth of July block party was cut short.

Many were out early to get a spot on Independence Mall for the scheduled Philly Pops concert, instead using their picnic blankets to shield themselves from the rain and taking folding chairs from the lawn to safety.

The chairs were out and the stage was set, including a baby grand piano trucked over from the Kimmel Center.

Musicians packed up once the show was canceled saying the show will go on tomorrow.

"Apparently it takes about two hours to get all the electrics back out there and that is why they had to cancel it," said Philly Pops Cellist Patricia Daniels.

------
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly news4th of julyjuly fourthweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
