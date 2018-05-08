STORMY DANIELS

Stormy Daniels appears at Philadelphia gentleman's club

EMBED </>More Videos

Stormy Daniels makes appearances in Philadelphia: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 7, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Stormy Daniels appeared in Philadelphia Monday night at the Penthouse Club in Port Richmond.

Daniels was in town to promote the latest issue of Penthouse Magazine where she is on the cover, wrapped in an American Flag. She has been designated the Penthouse Pet of the Century.

The 39-year-old adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is best known in the mainstream as the woman suing President Donald Trump after she says they slept together in 2006; he denies it.

Daniels claims Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, used campaign funds in a $134,000 hush-money payout weeks before the election.

There was a $10 cover charge to attend the event at the club on Castor Avenue. Organizers said they were expecting a full house.

"A lot of people coming in, a lot of excitement," said Edgar Gil, General Manager.

We asked some fans if they were here because of the controversy.

"Do we look like politicians?" asked Dieter Newman of Fishtown.

"It's his 48th birthday," said Newman, nodding toward his buddy. "We got some beers down the street, got wings, then he wanted to see Stormy."

Daniels was scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., but did not arrive to the club until after 10 p.m. Monday.

This was the first stop of a four-city tour for Daniels. Other venues include New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Detroit.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsstormy danielsPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORMY DANIELS
Charges against Stormy Daniels dropped hours after arrest
Porn star's lawyer says Russian paid Trump attorney Cohen
More stormy daniels
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Down At The Shore: Weekend of August 23, 2018
Energetic puppies bring smiles to faces
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News