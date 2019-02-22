COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Strath Haven HS students hit the basketball court for a good cause

Strath Haven students hit the basketball court for a good cause: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4pm on February 22, 2019.

WALLINGFORD, Pa. (WPVI) --
In Wallingford, Delaware County, students hit the basketball court for one of their biggest and most emotional events of the year.

Strath Haven High School held its annual Chris King Memorial Basketball Marathon on Friday.

Chris was a student at Strath Haven, but passed away his freshman year after a battle with brain cancer.

This is the school's 20th anniversary of the event, which honors Chris and raises scholarship money for graduating seniors in his name.

They call it one of their favorite days of the year.

