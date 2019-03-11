Street cleaning initiative begins in Point Breeze

POINT BREEZE (WPVI) -- Neighbors Action News spoke with said it's hard to miss the trash lying around Point Breeze
On Monday, Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson announced a new street cleaning initiative.
Six men in blue jumpsuits from Ready Willing and Able, which provides transitional work for the homeless, will be cleaning the streets on a weekly basis.
"We're going to be coming in and out, one street at a time, picking up as much garbage as we can, helping the city. Our neighbors deserve to have a good place to live," said Anthony Sylvester, a worker with Ready Willing and Able.
"They're going to be cleaning up from Washington Avenue to Snyder Avenue from Broad Street to 25th street," said Councilman Johnson.
"I think a lot of people don't realize it's up to the individuals, especially the property owners to come out at least once a week and sweep up," said Charles Johnson, a Point Breeze resident.
Councilman Johnson is hoping that this project can go on as long as he's on city council and the program has city funding.
