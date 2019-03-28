Community & Events

Student fashion show in West Philadelphia

Universal Daroff Charter School students performed a fashion show and dance presentation for the youngest students at their school as reported during Action News at 4 on March 28,

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a rehearsal for a wide-eyed audience in West Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Students at Universal Daroff Charter School performed a fashion show and dance presentation for the youngest students at their school.

The kids put on the full formal production Thursday Night.

This group has been invited to dance for Disney this coming December, they're hoping to raise the money to make that trip.
