Student-made fashion show in East Falls

EAST FALLS (WPVI) -- Unique student-made fashion hit the runway Thursday afternoon in East Falls.This was the "Design X" show at Thomas Jefferson University.All of the outfits you see here were made on a $20 dollar budget, focusing on recycled and reused materials.Juniors in the fashion design program used items like plastic bags, mesh screens, coffee filters and even dog treats to make their couture creations.The students came up with all of this in just a few weeks, as part of a design problem-solving course.