Students at Council Rock High School had a conversation that was out of this world

HOLLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a conversation that was out of this world, literally!"November, alpha one, sierra, sierra, this is kilo charlie three" "kilo charlie three"Students at Council Rock High School made contact with an astronaut on board the International Space station Thursday, and he wasn't just any astronaut, but a native of New Castle, Pennsylvania.On the other end of that radio call was Dr. Drew Morgan, as he was flying 200 miles above the school, traveling at 17,000 miles per hour.With the help of the Warminster Amateur Radio Club, teachers and students were able to set up and operate a permanent satellite station at the school.Parents and community members packed the auditorium to listen in, as students got to asked questions."What were some of your favorite projects that you worked on?""Sammy, there's all kinds of science going on, on board the space station, i will probably interact with anywhere between 200-300 experiments on board my time here."After the making contact Thursday morning, the satellite station will remain at the school to be incorporated into their astronomy and space science curriculum