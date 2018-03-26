COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Students at Phil-Mont Christian Academy work to "Feed The Need"

The school began the campaign with the hope of raising $50,000 dollars. (WPVI)

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A major effort is underway to feed thousands of people in need down in the Caribbean

Students at Phil-Mont Christian Academy were busy Monday assembling and packing 10,000 meals for poor and hungry children in Haiti.

It's part of a service fundraiser called Feed the Need.

The school kicked off the campaign weeks ago with the hope of raising $50,000 dollars.

The goal is to teach students about the challenges families in Haiti face and how these students can make a difference.
