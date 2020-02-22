Students battling cancer tour through illuminated Havertown community

"LILY! HANNAH!" roared throughout the crowded vehicle as it passed by rows of houses decorated with glittering green lights.
The vibrant emerald color that illuminates the streets of Havertown every night is no mystery to locals. It's how friends, family and neighbors alike are reminding Lily, Hannah, and Jack that they don't fight alone.
Last March, 15-year-old Lily Walker was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Not long after, she learned that two other nearby students, 16-year-old Hannah Hermansen and 18-year-old Jack Cloran, were fighting similar battles.
To help these young individuals combat the darkness they faced, a few neighbors shone a green light on their houses. This soon became a movement thanks to a Facebook Group that rallied the whole community to participate.
Tonight, friends and family gathered for a bus tour on the green streets of the community. Excitement was propelled past its peak when Lily learned her tumor was shrinking mere hours before the ride began.
Another cancer survivor, 15-year-old Sydney Nihill from Drexel Hill, was there to show her support for her friends.
The community also rallied to sell t-shirts adorned with the "Let Your Light Shine Bright" and "No One Fights Alone" slogan. They raised $3,000 to donate to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Watch our video to see the outpouring of love for these three brave students.
