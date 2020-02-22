community journalist

Students battling cancer tour through illuminated Havertown community

HAVERTOWN, Pa. -- Friday night is not the typical time for a school bus full of cheery students to drive through neighborhood streets.

"LILY! HANNAH!" roared throughout the crowded vehicle as it passed by rows of houses decorated with glittering green lights.

The vibrant emerald color that illuminates the streets of Havertown every night is no mystery to locals. It's how friends, family and neighbors alike are reminding Lily, Hannah, and Jack that they don't fight alone.

Last March, 15-year-old Lily Walker was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Not long after, she learned that two other nearby students, 16-year-old Hannah Hermansen and 18-year-old Jack Cloran, were fighting similar battles.

To help these young individuals combat the darkness they faced, a few neighbors shone a green light on their houses. This soon became a movement thanks to a Facebook Group that rallied the whole community to participate.

Tonight, friends and family gathered for a bus tour on the green streets of the community. Excitement was propelled past its peak when Lily learned her tumor was shrinking mere hours before the ride began.

Another cancer survivor, 15-year-old Sydney Nihill from Drexel Hill, was there to show her support for her friends.

The community also rallied to sell t-shirts adorned with the "Let Your Light Shine Bright" and "No One Fights Alone" slogan. They raised $3,000 to donate to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Watch our video to see the outpouring of love for these three brave students.

RELATED: One family's fierce effort to find a cure for cystic fibrosis

EMBED More News Videos

Living with cystic fibrosis her whole life, Emily has a whole entourage running to support her. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistcommunitycancerfeel goodstudents
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
"Game of Throws" catapults high school students to futures in engineering
Wings and fried donuts clash in "The Wing Kitchen!"
Jersey City's first African American female council president
Braiding salon has been a community go-to for 25 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman, newborn baby killed in North Philly shooting
Video released in deadly Jenkintown hit-and-run
Bodycam video shows officers saving residents in fire
Eagles' only male cheerleader going for golden ticket on American Idol
Here's how to watch the memorial service for Kobe Bryant on Monday
Philadelphia police confiscate $1.2 million in drugs, cash, guns
Hammer-wielding bandits tied to more crimes: Police
Show More
Man shot by police in serious but stable condition after standoff
Vineland crash leaves 3 people hurt
Penn State settles 'outstanding issues' with Paterno family
Man, 16-year-old charged with murder after quadruple shooting
Swarthmore's basketball team is an undefeated powerhouse
More TOP STORIES News