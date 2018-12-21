COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Students celebrate holiday multicultural concert in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Students celebrate holiday multicultural concert in NE Philly. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on December 21, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Students at a Northeast Philadelphia school used music today to celebrate the holidays, not just Christmas, but those of many cultures.

Season's greetings from University Creighton Charter School in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

These students put on a show in their multicultural winter concert, drawing inspiration from religions and traditions from around the globe.

"People Learn different things from different traditions and holidays," said seventh-grader Kylah Jones.

"I think it's something to enjoy while having a great day and experiencing lots of things," added fifth grader Kim Mai.

Kwanza, Christmas, and Hanukkah songs were in abundance, performed by students from eighth grade down to kindergarten.

A shared celebration from a diverse community.

Fifth-grader U'Myia Flowers-Bey said, "To learn about the history and learn about other things you can do and songs from other countries."

"As the music teacher who sings in so many different languages it's great to give back, got the community and celebrate all the different faiths, cultures, and religions we have here," said music teacher Joel Kutner.

This is an annual tradition, it might change a little year after year, but the bottom line is they want the students to have fun, to learn something, and celebrate.

Drama teacher Joseph Lawrence said, "Our school is so diverse. There are people from all walks of life here. I think it's important to remember it's the holiday season and a lot of kids are celebrating different types of things and they should be recognized and included."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsholidayconcertschoolmulticulturalNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Phillies' co-owner matches Disney's 6abc holiday food drive donation
The spirit of the season come to life
Santa unloaded his sleigh ahead of schedule
Young dancers share their experiences with young students
More Community & Events
Top Stories
N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
AccuWeather: Turning Windy, Cooler
Holiday travelers are on their merry way across the region
Police: Colorado woman likely killed at home, fiance charged
Phillies' co-owner matches Disney's 6abc holiday food drive donation
Teen attacked at Center City SEPTA subway station
Suspect in graffiti on Meek Mill's grandmother's house caught on camera
Last minute shoppers pack the King of Prussia Mall
Show More
Philly police officers take kids toy shopping in Wynnefield Heights
2 workers hurt in North Philadelphia building collapse
Police throw Christmas party for kids at Philly school
Woman apologizes after making fun of toddler's weight in social video
Man arrested 39 years after Iowa teen's brutal murder
More News