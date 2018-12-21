Students at a Northeast Philadelphia school used music today to celebrate the holidays, not just Christmas, but those of many cultures.Season's greetings from University Creighton Charter School in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.These students put on a show in their multicultural winter concert, drawing inspiration from religions and traditions from around the globe."People Learn different things from different traditions and holidays," said seventh-grader Kylah Jones."I think it's something to enjoy while having a great day and experiencing lots of things," added fifth grader Kim Mai.Kwanza, Christmas, and Hanukkah songs were in abundance, performed by students from eighth grade down to kindergarten.A shared celebration from a diverse community.Fifth-grader U'Myia Flowers-Bey said, "To learn about the history and learn about other things you can do and songs from other countries.""As the music teacher who sings in so many different languages it's great to give back, got the community and celebrate all the different faiths, cultures, and religions we have here," said music teacher Joel Kutner.This is an annual tradition, it might change a little year after year, but the bottom line is they want the students to have fun, to learn something, and celebrate.Drama teacher Joseph Lawrence said, "Our school is so diverse. There are people from all walks of life here. I think it's important to remember it's the holiday season and a lot of kids are celebrating different types of things and they should be recognized and included."------