Bucks County students create quilts to help comfort children

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A service project is combining the efforts of a Bucks County Catholic school and a group of experienced quilters to provide police officers with colorful quilts to give to children who have been through traumatic events
Tables of third graders at St. Andrew School in Newtown Township colored intently on the day of their service project.
"We color with our friends and sketched the owls on the little papers," said Claire Nipper, a student at the school.
Once the students sketched their idea, they colored on white blocks of fabric. Then they brought their masterpieces to members of the Newtown Quilters' Guild, who call themselves "the crayon ladies."
Jane Matty, a volunteer with the Newtown Quilters' Guild explained, "Because crayons will wash out in the wash we have to heat-set, which takes the wax out of it and heat sets the colors so they stay in the fabric as you wash it."
The quilters iron the squares to set the crayon designs, then construct the quilts using the students' blocks and other pieces of whimsical fabric.
The service project provides local first responders, including Newtown Township police officers, with quilts to give to children who have been through trauma.
Sergeant Stephen Meyers says each of the patrol cars have them.
"The children we present these to can actually wrap themselves in it," said Meyers.
About 50 students participated, creating quilts with different themes, including owls, bugs and dogs.
Student Jonathan Collins said, "We send them to the police department in case any kids have lost their parents, their house was on fire... anything tragic."
"It puts the hearts and souls of the souls of the children that are making it into it, and it seems to be a win-win for everyone," said Sgt. Meyers.
Local quilters who would like to volunteer their time to the Crayon Quilts project can contact the Newtown Quilters' Guild HERE.
