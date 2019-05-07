Community & Events

Students donate tablets

EMBED <>More Videos

The students raised money to purchase tablets as reported during Action News at 5 on May 7, 2019.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over 2 dozen eighth graders are giving women in need an early Mother's Day gift.

Action News was there as students from New Foundations Charter School gave 30 women brand new Amazon tablets.

The students raised money to purchase these tablets and today they handed them out to women living at the Ife Wellness Center in North Philadelphia.

Teachers from New Foundations Charter led two workshops, one on how to use the tablets and the other on using them for job searches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawmaker apologizes after confrontation at Planned Parenthood
Car slams into side of school bus in Chester Co.
Parents charged after boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven
Colorado school shooting: 8 injured, 2 suspects in custody
Man murdered while blocking intruders from Wyomissing home
Police: Naked man assaults 9-month-old baby in Atlantic City
Show More
Victim writes letter of forgiveness to man who shot him
Volunteer firefighter charged with setting own home on fire
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 seriously injured in NJ
Roughly 130 cats, some dead, seized from Doylestown home
Woman found dead in SW Philadelphia, man arrested
More TOP STORIES News