Students donate tablets

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over 2 dozen eighth graders are giving women in need an early Mother's Day gift.Action News was there as students from New Foundations Charter School gave 30 women brand new Amazon tablets.The students raised money to purchase these tablets and today they handed them out to women living at the Ife Wellness Center in North Philadelphia.Teachers from New Foundations Charter led two workshops, one on how to use the tablets and the other on using them for job searches.