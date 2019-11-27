Community & Events

Students in Broomall collect pajamas and books for children in need

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students from Loomis Elementary in Broomall, Delaware County have a big reason to celebrate.

Not only was Wednesday pajama day, they also kicked off the holiday season by giving back to the community.



The school collected more than 1,600 new pairs of pajamas and hundreds of books for other children in need.

The pajamas decorated the auditorium during this morning's announcement.
