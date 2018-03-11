Students paint tribute to fallen Philly firefighter

A group of local students are paying tribute to a fallen firefighter in Philadelphia.Students from Commonwealth Charter Academy are working on a mural to honor Lt. Daniel Sweeney, who was killed back in 2012.They spent the day Saturday painting tiles in Center City.Once it's all assembled, the mural will depict Sweeney's life growing up in the city's Fox Chase neighborhood and his career with the Philadelphia Fire Department.The mural will stretch around the Fox Chase Recreation Center on the 7900 block of Ridgeway Street.-----