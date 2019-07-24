Community & Events

Students raise money for HEADstrong Foundation

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Some youngsters in Delaware County worked to raise money for a local charity that helps families affected by cancer.

The summer camp kids at two Chesterbrook Academy pre-schools raised just over $535 dollars for the HEADstrong Foundation.

They collected the money over the past month.

A representative from the organization read the children a story Wednesday as a way to say thanks.
