Some students are showing off their fancy footwork in Bustleton.The Dancing Classrooms Philly Semi-Finals kicked off on Monday.Students from 8 schools are competing against each other at Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School.They've spent the last 10 weeks learning various dances including the Merengue, Foxtrot, Rumba, Tango and Waltz.The program promotes teamwork and installs a sense of joy and accomplishment.------