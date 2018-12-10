COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Students show off fancy footwork for Dancing Classrooms Philly in Bustleton

Students show off fancy footwork for Dancing Classrooms Philly: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30pm on December 10, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Some students are showing off their fancy footwork in Bustleton.

The Dancing Classrooms Philly Semi-Finals kicked off on Monday.

Students from 8 schools are competing against each other at Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School.

They've spent the last 10 weeks learning various dances including the Merengue, Foxtrot, Rumba, Tango and Waltz.

The program promotes teamwork and installs a sense of joy and accomplishment.

