feel good

Students, staff celebrate cafeteria manager who passed US citizenship test

EMBED <>More Videos

Students, staff celebrate cafeteria manager who passed US citizenship test

CHICAGO -- Students and staff at the Deer Creek Prairie Vale Elementary School celebrated their cafeteria manager Ms. Yanet Lopez.

This week, she passed her test to become a U.S. citizen. Chanting "USA, USA," the children lined up the hallway to celebrate Lopez's accomplishment.

"Every morning, Ms. Yanet walks into the office and proclaims 'Good Morning, Pretty Ladies' and with a smile and a laugh, she always starts the day with a positive message! I am so excited for Ms. Yanet and the realization of one of her dreams in passing her citizenship test! We laughed that she would know more than those of us born in the U.S. I am honored to work with one best U.S. citizens I know," the school posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoklahomacitizenshipu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodstudents
FEEL GOOD
Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt
'Caring For Friends' offers friendship along with meals
Delaware State Trooper gifts 9-year-old new basketball sneakers
Side leg lifts, taps, press - Today's Tip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police officer shot during traffic stop; suspect killed
Investigation into SEPTA's safety record reveals alarming trend
Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss
Massive fire destroys NJ apartment complex; 4 firefighters hurt
Bohm, Realmuto hit 3-run homers, Phillies beat Mets 8-2
Women's lacrosse team at UD suspended after COVID violation
Former police officer accused of sexual abuse while working as D.A.R.E officer
Show More
Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt
NJ assemblyman wants to place mobile COVID units on boardwalks
Here's how to tell if your Facebook account was breached
Investigators working to determine cause of house explosion
'Caring For Friends' offers friendship along with meals
More TOP STORIES News