community journalist

Students throw birthday party for classmate struck by vehicle

BENSALEM, Pa. -- Olivia Adelman was 11-years-old on the morning she walked towards her school bus and never made it on board.

The 6th grader at St. Charles Borromeo School in Bensalem was struck by a truck last month.

Her upcoming 12th birthday was not the celebration she had in mind. As a result of her injuries, she was stuck at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and needed her leg amputated.

Through all the hardship, Olivia was never short of smiles. This was especially appreciated by her closest friends, who were traumatized to learn about the accident. One of her friends, 12-year-old Madelyn Mocarski, wanted to find a way to help.

She sold candy and donated her own birthday money to put towards a big belated birthday party for Olivia. She also helped purchase special purple rose-themed wheelchair protectors from the United Kingdom. When local organizations such as the Bensalem VFW Post 9220 and Vincenzo's Pizza heard about this, they chipped in, too.

Olivia was ecstatic to come home earlier this week, looking forward to a big celebration organized by her friends. She rolled into a Lilo and Stitch-themed bingo birthday party and her whole class joined in. It was the end product of various charitable donations from the community.

Olivia has already been fitted for a new prosthetic leg and foot. She's also letting her personality carry her far through therapy. She is excited to get back to school, and with a little help from her friends, it's possible. The VFW presented a $500 check that will help fund modifications to the hallway and bathroom at St. Charles Borromeo School.

Watch our exclusive video to see how this group of young students turned a tragedy into something positive.

RELATED: Students battling cancer tour through illuminated Havertown community

EMBED More News Videos

Residents of Havertown have united to show Lily, Hannah, and Jack that no one fights alone. Community Journalist Matteo shows us how.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsschool bus accidentcommunity journalistpedestrian struckinstagram storiesfeel goodstudents
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Students battling cancer tour through illuminated Havertown community
"Game of Throws" catapults high school students to futures in engineering
Wings and fried donuts clash in "The Wing Kitchen!"
Jersey City's first African American female council president
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash violated flight rules in 2015: Records
Man sentenced to 42 years in 9-year-old girl's stray-bullet death
Modell's closing 24 stores including Center City location
Tonight on 6abc: Sixers take on Bucks at 8:30 p.m.
Pregnant woman killed, baby does not survive after Philly shooting
NJ raises its threat level for white supremacists to 'high'
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone | 6abc True Crime
Show More
Man steals chair from Montgomery County hotel: Police
Woman rescued from car after Cherry Hill crash
Eagles' only male cheerleader going for golden ticket on American Idol
Several homes damaged in West Philadelphia fire
Penn State's THON hits half-way mark
More TOP STORIES News