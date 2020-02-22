Students throw birthday party for classmate struck by vehicle

The 6th grader at St. Charles Borromeo School in Bensalem was struck by a truck last month.
Her upcoming 12th birthday was not the celebration she had in mind. As a result of her injuries, she was stuck at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and needed her leg amputated.
Through all the hardship, Olivia was never short of smiles. This was especially appreciated by her closest friends, who were traumatized to learn about the accident. One of her friends, 12-year-old Madelyn Mocarski, wanted to find a way to help.
She sold candy and donated her own birthday money to put towards a big belated birthday party for Olivia. She also helped purchase special purple rose-themed wheelchair protectors from the United Kingdom. When local organizations such as the Bensalem VFW Post 9220 and Vincenzo's Pizza heard about this, they chipped in, too.
Olivia was ecstatic to come home earlier this week, looking forward to a big celebration organized by her friends. She rolled into a Lilo and Stitch-themed bingo birthday party and her whole class joined in. It was the end product of various charitable donations from the community.
Olivia has already been fitted for a new prosthetic leg and foot. She's also letting her personality carry her far through therapy. She is excited to get back to school, and with a little help from her friends, it's possible. The VFW presented a $500 check that will help fund modifications to the hallway and bathroom at St. Charles Borromeo School.
Watch our exclusive video to see how this group of young students turned a tragedy into something positive.
