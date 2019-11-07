Philadelphia's newest stunning mural painted by a thousand of its residents

The new wall art on 23rd and Market Street celebrates 100 years of community enrichment by the Philadelphia Foundation.
It is known as the Centennial Legacy Mural titled, "Strength in our Bonds," designed in coordination with esteemed local artist Ernel Martinez and Mural Arts Philadelphia.
Adorned with shimmering mosaics and diverse faces of Philadelphians, the artwork aims to inspire locals to become involved with their community and spark energy to create change.
To learn more about the Philadelphia Foundation or Mural Arts, visit their sites.
