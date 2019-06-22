Community & Events

Summer season kickoffs in Philly

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After the days of rain, came the sunshine and on Saturday, people around Dilworth Park were happy to see it return.

The start of the Summer season kicks off with the All-American Cookout in the park, a 5-day affair with plenty of food, drinks, and music.

"Absolutely. Mother Nature was not our friend so much earlier in the week, but she has opened up the sunshine to us today and we're super excited," said Laurel Perley with Center City District.

The event is in its fourth year, returning for it's second, the Art Festival right next to it.

In between both, plenty of families also enjoying the fountains.

" It's perfect weather," said Kimberly Pepper. She was out and about with a little one who was all smiles.

"He's been waiting to do this all week, so we're excited," she said.

Many of course are hopeful this is just a taste of what's to come now that the dreary days are over.

"Yes, it was miserable very miserable. Not today? No, it's beautiful out," said Tasha Scott.

The cookout runs through Sunday.
