"Summer Slide" book giveaway

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- In an effort to combat the so-called "Summer Slide," the School District of Philadelphia hosted a book giveaway for students.

The giveaway in Philadelphia's Kensington section provided kindergarten and first grade students with summer book packs.

Students are encouraged to read throughout the summer to keep their skills sharp so they can be better prepared when school re-opens.

Those who attended also took part in a read-aloud event as part of the giveaway here at Sheppard Elementary School.
