Sunshine Foundation makes dream come true for boy with special needs

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- It was a special surprise at the Newark Country Club in Newark, Delaware Monday night.

The New Castle County Chapter of the Sunshine Foundation surprised 6-year-old Liam with a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Liam, who has autism and microcephaly, will now realize his dream of staying at Animal Kingdom Resort and meeting his favorite Disney character, Donald Duck.

The Walt Disney Company the parent company of 6abc.
