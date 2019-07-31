PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- A week of fun continued at the Franklin Institute for campers from Variety, The Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley.
Kids toured the museum, danced during lunch, and got a special visit from Marvel's Captain America, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel.
Firstrust Bank funded this experience for children with autism, down syndrome, and other developmental disabilities. They have been engaged in supporting Variety for over 30 years. They were the recipients of the International Tent Award, "Corporate Award," presented by Variety for their support with this community.
To learn more, visit Variety's website.
Super Campers team up with Marvel heroes at Franklin Institute
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More