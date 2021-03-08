Watch Inside Story: Supporting local restaurant workers, addressing food insecurity during the pandemic

The two discuss her important work as founder of the 'Save Philly Restaurants' initiative that is helping so many people during these tough times for the industry.
He also speaks with Loree Jones, CEO of Philabundance, to talk about the growing food insecurity in our local region and how the non-profit is stepping up to meet the increased need for food.
They also discuss our 6abc 'Feed the Food Workers' initiative with Philabundance and The Garces Foundation donating food every Tuesday to out-of-work or under-employed restaurant workers.
