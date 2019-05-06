Taking in the beauty at Du Pont Legacy Gardens

Most people know the name Du Pont from house paint and other products we have used for decades. But you may not know that the family members who started it all -- who came to the United States from France in the 1800s -- were not only entrepreneurs, but also passionate about. Take a look at three of their legacy gardens in Delaware.298 Buck Road, Wilmington, DE 19807302-658-2400850 Alapocas Drive, Wilmington, DE 19803302-651-69123120 Barley Mill Road, Hockessin, DE 19707302-239-4244