Taking in the beauty at Du Pont Legacy Gardens

Most people know the name Du Pont from house paint and other products we have used for decades. But you may not know that the family members who started it all -- who came to the United States from France in the 1800s -- were not only entrepreneurs, but also passionate about all things botanical
. Take a look at three of their legacy gardens in Delaware.Hagley Museum & Library
298 Buck Road, Wilmington, DE 19807
302-658-2400Nemours Estate
850 Alapocas Drive, Wilmington, DE 19803
302-651-6912Mt. Cuba Center
3120 Barley Mill Road, Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-4244
