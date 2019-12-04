Tamala Edwards named 2019 Woman of Distinction by Montgomery County Foundation

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A well-deserved honor has been bestowed upon Action News' very own Tamala Edwards.
She has been named the 2019 Woman of Distinction by the Montgomerney County Foundation.
The award was presented today at the group's annual Women and Leadership Forum.
The award is given to accomplished woman who are also committed to improving the well-being of their community.
