Teatro Esperanza: North Philly's New Venue for the Arts

Teatro Esperanza is a new home for the arts on the expanding Esperanza campus in North Philadelphia.It was the vision of founder Reverend Luis Cortez with hopes of bringing a new venue to the neighborhood that would serve the community.Their first season kicks off this fall bringing some of Philadelphia's premier performers to this new venue and offering an up-close look at professional artists for the students at Esperanza.4261 N. 5th Street215-324-0746