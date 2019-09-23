Community & Events

Teatro Esperanza: North Philly's New Venue for the Arts

By Timothy Walton
Teatro Esperanza is a new home for the arts on the expanding Esperanza campus in North Philadelphia.

It was the vision of founder Reverend Luis Cortez with hopes of bringing a new venue to the neighborhood that would serve the community.

Their first season kicks off this fall bringing some of Philadelphia's premier performers to this new venue and offering an up-close look at professional artists for the students at Esperanza.

Teatro Esperanza | Facebook | Instagram
4261 N. 5th Street
215-324-0746
