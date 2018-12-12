Technology helps Santa visit patients

For children who are in the hospital, and may not be home for Santa's arrival, Wednesday Santa came to them, thru a video chat.Shriner's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, was able to create the live hook-up, by partnering with a global tech company called Dimension Data.Several young patients were able to talk to Saint Nick one-on-one, sort of like skype or face-time but so much more.The kids and their families enter a fully decorated room with a large TV and camera for the visit to the north pole.It's the same video technology the hospital uses to connect doctors with off-site patients, of course when Santa isn't using it.