Technology helps Santa visit patients

Shriner's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, was able to create the live hook-up with Santa

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For children who are in the hospital, and may not be home for Santa's arrival, Wednesday Santa came to them, thru a video chat.

Shriner's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, was able to create the live hook-up, by partnering with a global tech company called Dimension Data.

Several young patients were able to talk to Saint Nick one-on-one, sort of like skype or face-time but so much more.

The kids and their families enter a fully decorated room with a large TV and camera for the visit to the north pole.

It's the same video technology the hospital uses to connect doctors with off-site patients, of course when Santa isn't using it.
