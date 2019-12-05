community

Teddy bear drive honors Berks County siblings allegedly murdered by mother

ALBANY TWP., Pennsylvania -- The Berks County community is coming together to honor the brother and sister who were allegedly murdered by their mother.

Conner Synder, 8, and his sister Brinley, 4, died in September. Their mother, Lisa Snyder, was charged with murder earlier this week.



In honor of the victims, Conner's school, Greenwich-Lenhartsville Elementary School, is collecting teddy bears that will be given to local hospitals and first responders to comfort children going through difficult circumstances.

If you want to donate, drop off a donation before December 18 at any of the following locations:

  • Kutztown Community Library

  • The Nesting Box


  • CJ Hummels, in Lenhartsville

  • Greenwich Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Kutztown Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • or, send it with any KASD student ti be places in a drop box in the lobby of their school
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsberks countymurdercommunity
COMMUNITY
Holiday cheer brings smiles to hundreds of North Philly children
Action News visits family celebrating Thanksgiving in Delco
Operation Thanksgiving brings food and cheer to Philly families
Philadelphia's homeless treated to 5-star Thanksgiving feast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bear spotted running through backyards of Wilmington neighborhood
Suspect punched Walmart employee for 'looking at him': Vineland police
Liquor-filled candy seized in police raid at Somerton market
Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale sing 'Joy to the World' at City Hall
4 injured in Elsmere crash
Comcast executive David L. Cohen to step down from operations
Show More
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Burglar steals $2K laptop from Mount Airy home
Philadelphia's top cop looking to reduce gun violence against children
'It doesn't seem real:' Girl recounts being hit during police chase
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
More TOP STORIES News