Community & Events

Teddy Bear helps with doctor visits

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The doctor's office can be an intimidating place for kids.

That's something a teddy bear can help with.

Wednesday, more than a hundred kindergartners from KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy treated teddy bears for all kinds of ailments, some minor, others much more serious.

This all happened at Cooper University Hospital.

The kids learned about how doctors treat real patients to make them more comfortable with the go for a check-up themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscamdenphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Scattered Storms Tonight, Warm and Humid
Radnor school teacher charged with sexual assault
Philly couple tired of urine bottles being thrown at home
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 N.J. family members in Delaware
Police: Woman found dead near river along Kelly Drive
Fatal construction accident on Northeast Extension near Lansdale
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
Show More
Panel: Governor's staff botched sex assault claim response
4 people hurt after scaffold collapses in Burlington County
Arrest made after stabbing on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk
Worker freed after being trapped in trench in Chester County
City says it's working to stop illegal dumping
More TOP STORIES News