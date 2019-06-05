Teddy Bear helps with doctor visits

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The doctor's office can be an intimidating place for kids.That's something a teddy bear can help with.Wednesday, more than a hundred kindergartners from KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy treated teddy bears for all kinds of ailments, some minor, others much more serious.This all happened at Cooper University Hospital.The kids learned about how doctors treat real patients to make them more comfortable with the go for a check-up themselves.