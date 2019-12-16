Teen brings gift of books to Camden, New Jersey school

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A local teen is on a mission to bring books to children all over the area. Now, she has a new set of wheels to help her get it done.
Rebecca Benjamin, 16, started a non-profit back in 2013 called Rebecca's Mission.
Her goal is to ensure everyone has the same opportunity to share her passion for books.
That's why she brought a bus, and an early holiday surprise to the students at Hope Charter Community School in Camden, New Jersey on Monday.
"Joy in its purest form," Rebecca said. "Just picking up a book for the first time, just that rush you get, that feeling of getting something new."
It was the first school visit for her organization's bookmobile. It was filled with enough books for all of the students and teachers.
Now a junior in high school, Rebbeca's Mission was born when she was just 10 years old with a book drive at her summer camp.
"Rebecca has a huge heart and when she learned that not all kids have equal access to books and don't get books, she couldn't reconcile with it so she decided to do something about it," said her mother, Rebecca.
The book drive turned into delivering books to schools on carts. Over the past six years the organization has received so much support from the community, Rebecca's Mission was able to purchase the bookmobile.
"She's excited she can extend her impact now and go to different communities."
"I think it's fabulous, especially how young she is and empowering other students to read and talking about her mission is letting them know they can do anything," said Robin Ruiz, the executive director of the Hope Charter Community School.
Through donations and fundraising, Rebecca has been able to spread the joy of literacy by donating more than a thousand books to local children.
"We have helped support the founding of two libraries."
Her impact is growing...
"We just started to venture into homeless communities so I'm glad we get to do that too."
And Rebecca has a message for all of us during this holiday season:
"Keep on reading!"
For more information, visit the website for Rebecca's Mission.
