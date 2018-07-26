Teens and pre-teens took the stage to showcase their talents

Some very bright teens and pre-teens took the stage Thursday in Camden to showcase their talents.Rutgers Future Scholars hosted its summer showcase, featuring works they created while attending the program at Rutgers-Camden.8th graders up to high school seniors took part which covers performing arts, science, tech and mathematics.Each year, the program invites 200 first-generation students who show great promise to participate in the 4 week program on Rutgers Camden campus.