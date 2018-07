Teens in Delaware County spent their day, Thursday, learning more about their community from a local historian.The action cam was at the M.J. Freed Theatre in Chester as teenagers took part in the Chester Made Camp Legacy.Twyla "Ms. T" Simpkins lead the group in exploring the history of the city, and researching their own family and neighborhood backgrounds.They also created displays for a Chester Made Museum that will be exhibited at the end of the three day excursion