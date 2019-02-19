Temple Formula Racing student-built race car

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Engineering students at Temple University were revving with excitement Tuesday as they drove their very own Formula Race car through campus.
In celebration of National Engineers Week, Temple Formula Racing took their student-built car out for a spin.
The car is just one of many projects the students created and this week, they show off the engineering principles behind them too.
Engineering Week will wrap up at Dilworth Park on Saturday with family-friendly STEM activities.