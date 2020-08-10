FYI Philly

Philly's Bee Man specializes in hive removal, honey making and beeswax candles

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Allan Lattanzi is known as The Bee Man.

A general contractor, he's the guy you call if bees have nested in your home.

He'll cut them out and take them to his Yerkes Honey Farms, where he has more than 18 hives and colonies.

It all started when he began making honey to treat his seasonal allergies. From the bees work, he makes honey and 100 percent beeswax candles.

His flower-filled gardens are a certified Waystation for Monarch butterflies too. He takes orders in person or through his website and Facebook page.

Yerkes Honey Farms | Facebook
34 Henry Ave., Collegevile, Pa 19426.
610-505-3341
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscollegeville boroughfyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Lumbrada Express is the place for Mexican spice and flavor
Meet Philadelphia's Cheesecake Lady and her amazing desserts
JamBrü Kombucha: Brewing a New Business during a Pandemic
Philadelphia's cheesecake lady and more inspiring entrepreneurs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into boathouse on Kelly Drive
Boy,11, wounded in triple shooting in Grays Ferry
In-person instruction begins at Cheyney University, despite opposition
AccuWeather: Turning Up The Heat
Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate NY home
Managing the emotions of 'back to school' during the pandemic
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
Show More
Philadelphia's cheesecake lady and more inspiring entrepreneurs
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
Wild boar steals naked man's bag in Germany
Teen killed, off-duty cop 'struggling for her life' after DC shooting
25-year-old male shot, killed in the city's Germantown section: Police
More TOP STORIES News