Philly's Bee Man specializes in hive removal, honey making and beeswax candles

Allan Lattanzi is known as The Bee Man.A general contractor, he's the guy you call if bees have nested in your home.He'll cut them out and take them to his Yerkes Honey Farms, where he has more than 18 hives and colonies.It all started when he began making honey to treat his seasonal allergies. From the bees work, he makes honey and 100 percent beeswax candles.His flower-filled gardens are a certified Waystation for Monarch butterflies too. He takes orders in person or through his website and Facebook page.34 Henry Ave., Collegevile, Pa 19426.610-505-3341