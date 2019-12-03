Community & Events

The Please Touch museum kicked off its PAWS for Reading program

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Please Touch museum welcomed a few of its favorite canine friends to kick off its highly popular PAWS for Reading program.

Research shows that many children experience stress when reading aloud to humans because of a fear of making mistakes.

PAWS for Reading provides young readers with a calming dog or cat which allows them to improve their focus, word recognition, and reading comprehension without feeling anxious.
