The Please Touch museum kicked off its PAWS for Reading program

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Please Touch museum welcomed a few of its favorite canine friends to kick off its highly popular PAWS for Reading program.
Research shows that many children experience stress when reading aloud to humans because of a fear of making mistakes.
PAWS for Reading provides young readers with a calming dog or cat which allows them to improve their focus, word recognition, and reading comprehension without feeling anxious.
