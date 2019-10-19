The Roots keyboardist assists student getting their degree

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Now to a story that makes us Philly Proud.Some students at Neumann University in Aston are getting some financial help to complete their degree.Kamal Gray, the keyboard player for The Roots, presented a check for $25,000 to Neumann's president Friday.The money will go toward scholarships to support students in need of financial assistance.The funds come from three generous donors.Kamal Gray is a Philadelphia native.