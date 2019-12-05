Things to do in the winter around Philadelphia

Visit the Academy of Music to take in a performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. Head out to Kennett Square's Longwood Gardens for A Longwood Christmas, where the outdoor gardens are lit up for the holidays and the indoor conservatory has decorated trees.
The Franklin Square Holiday Festival goes into full gear when night falls, with the Electrical Spectacle light show and plenty of snacks and beverages to enjoy in a beer garden complete with fire pits.
Longwood Gardens | Facebook
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348
Franklin Square Holiday Festival | Facebook
200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia PA 19106
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker | Facebook
Academy of Music
240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia PA 19102